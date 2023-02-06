Is First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by First Trust Advisors, FXN has amassed assets over $1.91 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Energy ETFs. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Energy Index.

The StrataQuant Energy Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.61%.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.34%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 96.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Energy sector.

When you look at individual holdings, Halliburton Company (HAL) accounts for about 4.40% of the fund's total assets, followed by Pdc Energy, Inc. (PDCE) and Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP).

FXN's top 10 holdings account for about 40.03% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -2.75% and is up roughly 24.07% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/06/2023), respectively. FXN has traded between $13.45 and $19.40 during this last 52-week period.

FXN has a beta of 1.81 and standard deviation of 49.06% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.24 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $40.45 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Energy ETFs.

Bottom Line

