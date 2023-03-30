Is First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX ETF (FXG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX ETF (FXG) made its debut on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors, and has been able to amass over $672.88 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Consumer Staples ETFs. Before fees and expenses, FXG seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index.

The StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.63%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

FXG's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.86%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 87.80% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Staples sector; Healthcare and Materials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) accounts for about 4.42% of the fund's total assets, followed by Tyson Foods, Inc. (class A) (TSN) and Post Holdings, Inc. (POST).

The top 10 holdings account for about 40.39% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -1.80% so far this year and is down about -1.89% in the last one year (as of 03/30/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $56.87 and $67.92.

FXG has a beta of 0.66 and standard deviation of 15.85% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Consumer Staples ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) tracks Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has $6.71 billion in assets, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF has $16.97 billion. VDC has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLP charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Consumer Staples ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

