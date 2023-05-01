Is First Solar (FSLR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has First Solar (FSLR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

First Solar is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. First Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR's full-year earnings has moved 53.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FSLR has moved about 21.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 1.6% on average. This shows that First Solar is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is FTC Solar (FTCI). The stock is up 1.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, FTC Solar's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, First Solar belongs to the Solar industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.2% so far this year, so FSLR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. FTC Solar is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on First Solar and FTC Solar as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

