Is First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:FR) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that First Industrial Realty Trust's (NYSE:FR) stock increased by 9.3% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to First Industrial Realty Trust's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for First Industrial Realty Trust is:

12% = US$246m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

First Industrial Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, First Industrial Realty Trust seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.6% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, First Industrial Realty Trust was able to see a decent growth of 12% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared First Industrial Realty Trust's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.0%.

NYSE:FR Past Earnings Growth January 17th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is FR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is First Industrial Realty Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

First Industrial Realty Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 54%, meaning the company retains only 46% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Additionally, First Industrial Realty Trust has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 49%. Regardless, First Industrial Realty Trust's ROE is speculated to decline to 7.6% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with First Industrial Realty Trust's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

