Is First Horizon (FHN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has First Horizon National (FHN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

First Horizon National is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. First Horizon National is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FHN's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FHN has returned about 6.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0% on a year-to-date basis. This means that First Horizon National is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Banco Bilbao (BBVA) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.8%.

Over the past three months, Banco Bilbao's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, First Horizon National is a member of the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, so FHN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Banco Bilbao falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 67 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.8%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track First Horizon National and Banco Bilbao. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

