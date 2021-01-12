Is First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

First Community Bancshares (FCBC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FCBC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.76, which compares to its industry's average of 13. Over the past year, FCBC's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.17 and as low as 9.08, with a median of 11.51.

Finally, investors should note that FCBC has a P/CF ratio of 9.48. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11. Over the past 52 weeks, FCBC's P/CF has been as high as 10.62 and as low as 6.37, with a median of 8.47.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in First Community Bancshares's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FCBC is an impressive value stock right now.

