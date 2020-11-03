Is First American Financial (FAF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is First American Financial (FAF). FAF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.07, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.98. Over the past year, FAF's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.63 and as low as 6.22, with a median of 11.89.

We should also highlight that FAF has a P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FAF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.20. FAF's P/B has been as high as 1.70 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.29, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in First American Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FAF is an impressive value stock right now.

