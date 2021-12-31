Is First American Financial Corporation's (NYSE:FAF) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

First American Financial's (NYSE:FAF) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on First American Financial's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for First American Financial is:

23% = US$1.3b ÷ US$5.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

First American Financial's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that First American Financial has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, First American Financial's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared First American Financial's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

NYSE:FAF Past Earnings Growth December 31st 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about First American Financial's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is First American Financial Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

First American Financial has a three-year median payout ratio of 29% (where it is retaining 71% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that First American Financial is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, First American Financial has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 32% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that First American Financial's future ROE will drop to 12% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with First American Financial's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

