Is FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is FireEye's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that FireEye had debt of US$960.9m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$1.01b over a year. But it also has US$1.30b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$340.4m net cash.

How Healthy Is FireEye's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:FEYE Debt to Equity History April 16th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that FireEye had liabilities of US$753.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.36b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.30b as well as receivables valued at US$153.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$657.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, FireEye has a market capitalization of US$4.56b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, FireEye also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine FireEye's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year FireEye wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 5.8%, to US$941m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is FireEye?

Although FireEye had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$69m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FireEye you should know about.

