Is Fidelity Select Materials (FSDPX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Sector - Energy fund? Fidelity Select Materials (FSDPX) is a possible starting point. FSDPX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

Zacks categorizes FSDPX as Sector - Energy, a segment packed with options. Sector - Energy mutual funds encompass a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. Oil and gas comprise the bulk of the exposure here, and carbon-based fuels are going to be the majority of assets in these funds. However, clean energy is starting to pick up steam.

History of Fund/Manager

Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FSDPX. The Fidelity Select Materials made its debut in September of 1986 and FSDPX has managed to accumulate roughly $333.49 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. Richard Malnight is the fund's current manager and has held that role since November of 2017.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of -4.1%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of -9.51%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FSDPX over the past three years is 19.58% compared to the category average of 14.78%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 18.96% compared to the category average of 13.7%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

It's always important to be aware of the downsides to any future investment, so one should not discount the risks that come with this segment. In FSDPX's case, the fund lost 53.72% in the most recent bear market and outperformed its peer group by 2%. This makes the fund a possibly better choice than its peers during a sliding market environment.

Even still, the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.22, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. FSDPX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -10.65, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 94.82% of its assets in stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $35.58 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Industrial Cyclical Other Non-Durable

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FSDPX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared to the category average of 1.58%. FSDPX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Select Materials ( FSDPX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

