Is Fidelity Select Gold Portfolio (FSAGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Sector - Precious Metal fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Fidelity Select Gold Portfolio (FSAGX). FSAGX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FSAGX is classified in the Sector - Precious Metal segment by Zacks, an area full of potential. Sector - Precious Metal mutual funds normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Often times, stocks here trade as leveraged bets of the underlying commodity, so they are tied to the prices of the metal, and can be quite volatile, too.

History of Fund/Manager

FSAGX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. The Fidelity Select Gold Portfolio made its debut in December of 1985 and FSAGX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.38 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Steven Calhoun who has been in charge of the fund since September of 2018.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. FSAGX has a 5-year annualized total return of 8.78% and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 1.11%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. FSAGX's standard deviation over the past three years is 23.21% compared to the category average of 12.7%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 32.05% compared to the category average of 14.71%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

It's always important to be aware of the downsides to any future investment, so one should not discount the risks that come with this segment. In the most recent bear market, FSAGX lost 29.4% and outperformed its peer group by 8%. This means that the fund could possibly be a better choice than its peers during a down market environment.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of -0.17, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. With a positive alpha of 14.95, managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, FSAGX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.85% compared to the category average of 1.44%. So, FSAGX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $0 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Select Gold Portfolio ( FSAGX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Select Gold Portfolio ( FSAGX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

Don't stop here for your research on Sector - Precious Metal funds. We also have plenty more on our site in order to help you find the best possible fund for your portfolio.

