Is Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace (FSDAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Mutual Fund Equity Report category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that you should consider investigating is Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace (FSDAX). FSDAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

FSDAX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace made its debut in May of 1984, and since then, FSDAX has accumulated about $1.46 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Clayton Pfannenstiel, has been in charge of the fund since December of 2021.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 3.19%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 9.03%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FSDAX over the past three years is 22.3% compared to the category average of 22.29%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 25.21% compared to the category average of 23.99%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.02, so it is likely going to be as volatile as the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. FSDAX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -5.88, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, FSDAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared to the category average of 1.22%. So, FSDAX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $0 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, even with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace ( FSDAX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

