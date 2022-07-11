Is Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace (FSDAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund could think about starting with Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace (FSDAX). FSDAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FSDAX. Since Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace made its debut in May of 1984, FSDAX has garnered more than $1.41 billion in assets. Clayton Pfannenstiel is the fund's current manager and has held that role since December of 2021.

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. FSDAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 6.81% and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 1.61%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. FSDAX's standard deviation over the past three years is 26.21% compared to the category average of 23.86%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 23.79% compared to the category average of 21.82%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.11, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. FSDAX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -5.67, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, FSDAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared to the category average of 1.22%. So, FSDAX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $0 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Overall, Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace ( FSDAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace ( FSDAX ) looks like a great potential choice for investors right now.

