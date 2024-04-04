Is Fidelity Select Consumer Staples (FDFAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Sector - Other funds, a place to start could be Fidelity Select Consumer Staples (FDFAX). FDFAX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FDFAX. Fidelity Select Consumer Staples debuted in July of 1985. Since then, FDFAX has accumulated assets of about $895.48 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Ben Shuleva who has been in charge of the fund since January of 2020.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 8.93%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 7.38%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, FDFAX's standard deviation comes in at 15.33%, compared to the category average of 14.48%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 15.29% compared to the category average of 15.29%. This makes the fund as volatile as its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 0.66, the fund is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. With a negative alpha of -1.13, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, FDFAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.72% compared to the category average of 0.95%. FDFAX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $0 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Select Consumer Staples ( FDFAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Your research on the Sector - Other segment doesn't have to stop here. You can check out all the great mutual fund tools we have to offer by going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds to see the additional features we offer as well for additional information. And don't forget, Zacks has all of your needs covered on the equity side too! Make sure to check out Zacks.com for more information on our screening capabilities, Rank, and all our articles as well.

