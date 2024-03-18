Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fidelity National Information Services is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fidelity National Information Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIS' full-year earnings has moved 13.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FIS has gained about 15.1% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 8.9%. This shows that Fidelity National Information Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Flyware (FLYW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.6%.

For Flyware, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 381.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fidelity National Information Services is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.1% so far this year, so FIS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Flyware is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fidelity National Information Services and Flyware as they could maintain their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.