Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:FNF) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that Fidelity National Financial's (NYSE:FNF) stock increased by 4.6% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Fidelity National Financial's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fidelity National Financial is:

27% = US$2.4b ÷ US$8.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.27.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Fidelity National Financial's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Fidelity National Financial has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Fidelity National Financial's considerable five year net income growth of 30% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Fidelity National Financial's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:FNF Past Earnings Growth October 11th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Fidelity National Financial's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Fidelity National Financial Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Fidelity National Financial's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 40%, meaning the company retains 60% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Fidelity National Financial is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Fidelity National Financial is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 32% over the next three years. Still forecasts suggest that Fidelity National Financial's future ROE will drop to 15% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to decrease. This suggests that there could be other factors could driving the anticipated decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Fidelity National Financial's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

