Is Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Fidelity National Financial (FNF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fidelity National Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 845 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FNF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNF's full-year earnings has moved 4.60% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FNF has returned about 1.15% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.11%. As we can see, Fidelity National Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, FNF belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.42% so far this year, meaning that FNF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on FNF as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

