Is Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies (FJSCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Japan - Equity category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that you should consider investigating is Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies (FJSCX). FJSCX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FJSCX is part of the Japan - Equity section, which is a segment that boasts many possible selections. Japan - Equity mutual funds mostly invest in Japan-based companies, which is one of the world's richest and most diversified economies. Japan's focus on exports allows them to be somewhat exposed to global economic trends, but investors should note that the country's lack of natural resources can also have an impact.

History of Fund/Manager

Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FJSCX. Since Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies made its debut in November of 1995, FJSCX has garnered more than $508.93 million in assets. The fund is currently managed by David Jenkins who has been in charge of the fund since March of 2014.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 9.7%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 0.63%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.67%, the standard deviation of FJSCX over the past three years is 14%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 12.6% compared to the category average of 14.35%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.58, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. FJSCX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -0.11, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, FJSCX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.92% compared to the category average of 1.49%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, FJSCX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $0 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies ( FJSCX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies ( FJSCX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

Overall, Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies ( FJSCX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies ( FJSCX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

