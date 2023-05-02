Is Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) debuted on 09/12/2016, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

FDVV is managed by Fidelity, and this fund has amassed over $1.46 billion, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Fidelity Core Dividend Index.

The Fidelity High Dividend Index reflects the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization high-dividend-paying companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 3.73%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

FDVV's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 22.50% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 5.85% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Procter & Gamble Co (PG).

FDVV's top 10 holdings account for about 29.33% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FDVV has added about 5.29%, and is up about 3.26% in the last one year (as of 05/02/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $33.02 and $40.66.

The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 18.28% for the trailing three-year period. With about 114 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity High Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has $7.55 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $13.32 billion. DFAT has an expense ratio of 0.29% and IUSV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

