Is Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 09/12/2016, smart beta exchange traded fund Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Fidelity, FDVV has amassed assets over $1.27 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, FDVV seeks to match the performance of the Fidelity Core Dividend Index.

The Fidelity High Dividend Index reflects the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization high-dividend-paying companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.29% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.75%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

FDVV's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 19.80% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Energy round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Apple Inc Common Stock Usd.00001 (AAPL) accounts for about 5.16% of the fund's total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp Common Stock Usd.00000625 (MSFT) and Chevron Corp Common Stock Usd.75 (CVX).

The top 10 holdings account for about 28.39% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FDVV has added roughly 3.79%, and is up about 18.11% in the last one year (as of 04/21/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $36.43 and $42.25.

The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 22.83% for the trailing three-year period. With about 117 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity High Dividend ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has $7.01 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $12.37 billion. DFAT has an expense ratio of 0.34% and IUSV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

