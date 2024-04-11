Is Fidelity Growth Discovery (FDSVX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Large Cap Growth fund? Starting with Fidelity Growth Discovery (FDSVX) is one possibility. FDSVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

We classify FDSVX in the Large Cap Growth category, an area rife with potential choices. Large Cap Growth funds invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. To be considered large-cap, companies must have a market cap over $10 billion.

FDSVX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. Since Fidelity Growth Discovery made its debut in March of 1998, FDSVX has garnered more than $4.67 billion in assets. The fund's current manager, Jason Weiner, has been in charge of the fund since February of 2007.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 19.4%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 11.66%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 17.72%, the standard deviation of FDSVX over the past three years is 19.36%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 19.51% compared to the category average of 18.1%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.01, so investors should note that it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. With a positive alpha of 4.17, managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 85.68% of its holdings in stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $640.26 billion. This fund's turnover is about 53%, so the fund managers are making more trades per year than the comparable average.

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FDSVX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared to the category average of 0.94%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, FDSVX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Overall, Fidelity Growth Discovery ( FDSVX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

For additional information on the Large Cap Growth area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds. There, you can see more about the ranking process, and dive even deeper into FDSVX too for additional information.

