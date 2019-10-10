Is Fidelity Fund (FFIDX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Large Cap Blend category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that might be worth investigating is Fidelity Fund (FFIDX). FFIDX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FFIDX is classified in the Large Cap Blend segment by Zacks, which is an area full of potential. Targeting companies with market caps of more than $10 billion, Large Cap Blend mutual funds offer a stable investment choice; these funds are perfect for investors with a " buy and hold " mindset. Since blended funds mix large, more established firms into their portfolios, investors are exposed to both value and growth opportunities.

History of Fund/Manager

Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FFIDX. Fidelity Fund made its debut in April of 1930, and since then, FFIDX has accumulated about $4.03 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Jean Park, has been in charge of the fund since April of 2017.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. FFIDX has a 5-year annualized total return of 9.84% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 13.06%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, FFIDX's standard deviation comes in at 12.19%, compared to the category average of 10.95%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 12.03% compared to the category average of 10.95%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

One cannot ignore the volatility of this segment, however, as it is always important for investors to remember the downside to any potential investment. In FFIDX's case, the fund lost 51.66% in the most recent bear market and underperformed comparable funds by 2%. This could mean that the fund is a worse choice than comparable funds during a bear market.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.98, so it is likely going to be as volatile as the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. FFIDX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -0.02, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 96.21% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, with an average market capitalization of $287.52 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Finance Retail Trade

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, FFIDX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared to the category average of 1.03%. From a cost perspective, FFIDX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Fund ( FFIDX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Fund ( FFIDX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

