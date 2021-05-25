Is Fidelity Equity Dividend Income (FEQTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you're looking for a Large Cap Value fund category, then a potential option is Fidelity Equity Dividend Income (FEQTX). FEQTX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

Large Cap Value mutual funds invest in stocks with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value; this value investing strategy often leads to low P/E ratios and high dividend yields, though growth levels are often curtailed. The high-growth opportunity of these funds are slowed even further, as large-cap securities are generally in stable industries with low to moderate growth prospects. Therefore, Large Cap Value funds are usually more appealing to investors who are interested in a stable income stream.

History of Fund/Manager

Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FEQTX. Fidelity Equity Dividend Income made its debut in August of 1990, and since then, FEQTX has accumulated about $5.07 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. John Sheehy is the fund's current manager and has held that role since April of 2017.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 11.22%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 11.4%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. FEQTX's standard deviation over the past three years is 20.09% compared to the category average of 17.67%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 16.2% compared to the category average of 14.53%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 1.02, the fund is likely to be as volatile as the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -5.54, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, FEQTX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared to the category average of 1%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, FEQTX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Equity Dividend Income ( FEQTX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Equity Dividend Income ( FEQTX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on FEQTXin the Large Cap Value category.

