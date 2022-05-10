Is Fidelity Emerging Markets K (FKEMX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, a place to start could be Fidelity Emerging Markets K (FKEMX). FKEMX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FKEMX. Fidelity Emerging Markets K debuted in May of 2008. Since then, FKEMX has accumulated assets of about $1.42 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, John Dance, has been in charge of the fund since February of 2019.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 10.69%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 10.38%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, FKEMX's standard deviation comes in at 17.74%, compared to the category average of 17.1%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 16.45% compared to the category average of 15.25%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.77, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. FKEMX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -1.19, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FKEMX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.77% compared to the category average of 1.15%. FKEMX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Emerging Markets K ( FKEMX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Emerging Markets K ( FKEMX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

