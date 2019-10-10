Is Fidelity Asset Manager 85% (FAMRX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding an Allocation Balanced fund? Fidelity Asset Manager 85% (FAMRX) is a potential starting point. FAMRX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FAMRX is classified in the Allocation Balanced segment by Zacks, which is an area full of possibilities. Here, investors are able to get a good head start with diversified mutual funds, and play around with core holding options for a portfolio of funds. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, though including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation.

History of Fund/Manager

FAMRX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. Fidelity Asset Manager 85% made its debut in September of 1999, and since then, FAMRX has accumulated about $2.28 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Geoffrey D. Stein, has been in charge of the fund since June of 2009.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 6.16%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 8.89%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. FAMRX's standard deviation over the past three years is 10.79% compared to the category average of 9.21%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 10.71% compared to the category average of 9.37%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors cannot discount the risks to this segment though, as it is always important to remember the downside for any potential investment. In FAMRX's case, the fund lost 49.22% in the most recent bear market and underperformed comparable funds by 13%. This makes the fund a possibly worse choice than its peers during a sliding market environment.

Nevertheless, investors should also note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.87, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -2.52, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, FAMRX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.71% compared to the category average of 0.92%. From a cost perspective, FAMRX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Asset Manager 85% ( FAMRX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

