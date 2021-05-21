Is Fidelity Advisor Technology M (FATEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Sector - Tech funds, a place to start could be Fidelity Advisor Technology M (FATEX). FATEX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FATEX is part of the Sector - Tech category, which boasts an array of different possible selections. With a much more diversified approach, Sector - Tech mutual funds give investors a way to own a stake in a notoriously risky sector. Tech companies are in various industries like semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, among others.

History of Fund/Manager

FATEX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. The Fidelity Advisor Technology M made its debut in September of 1996 and FATEX has managed to accumulate roughly $581.79 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Adam Benjamin who has been in charge of the fund since July of 2020.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. FATEX has a 5-year annualized total return of 32.14% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 30.54%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FATEX over the past three years is 23.18% compared to the category average of 16.66%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 19.54% compared to the category average of 13.89%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.12, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. With a positive alpha of 11.37, managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FATEX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.24% compared to the category average of 1.36%. From a cost perspective, FATEX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Advisor Technology M ( FATEX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Advisor Technology M ( FATEX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

For additional information on the Sector - Tech area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds. There, you can see more about the ranking process, and dive even deeper into FATEX too for additional information. For analysis of the rest of your portfolio, make sure to visit Zacks.com for our full suite of tools which will help you investigate all of your stocks and funds in one place.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.