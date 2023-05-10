Is Fidelity Advisor Technology I (FATIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with Fidelity Advisor Technology I (FATIX) is one possibility. FATIX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

FATIX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. Fidelity Advisor Technology I made its debut in September of 1996, and since then, FATIX has accumulated about $1.20 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Adam Benjamin, has been in charge of the fund since July of 2020.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 17.26%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 23.76%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. FATIX's standard deviation over the past three years is 27.19% compared to the category average of 17.68%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 24.74% compared to the category average of 17.16%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. FATIX has a 5-year beta of 1.22, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. With a positive alpha of 4.39, managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 82.84% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, with an average market capitalization of $450.22 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology

Other

Turnover is 31%, which means, on average, the fund makes fewer trades than comparable funds.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FATIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.72% compared to the category average of 1.29%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, FATIX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Advisor Technology I ( FATIX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Advisor Technology I ( FATIX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

