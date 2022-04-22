Is Fidelity Advisor Technology C (FTHCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Fidelity Advisor Technology C (FTHCX) is a potential starting point. FTHCX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

FTHCX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. The Fidelity Advisor Technology C made its debut in November of 1997 and FTHCX has managed to accumulate roughly $363.65 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Adam Benjamin, has been in charge of the fund since July of 2020.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. FTHCX has a 5-year annualized total return of 25.72% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 31.18%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.26%, the standard deviation of FTHCX over the past three years is 22.3%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 20.53% compared to the category average of 14.53%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.15, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. The fund has produced a positive alpha over the past 5 years of 6.96, which shows that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FTHCX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.74% compared to the category average of 1.29%. From a cost perspective, FTHCX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Advisor Technology C ( FTHCX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, Fidelity Advisor Technology C ( FTHCX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Want even more information about FTHCX? Then go over to Zacks.com and check out our mutual fund comparison tool, and all of the other great features that we have to help you with your mutual fund analysis for additional information.

