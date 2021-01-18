Is Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Sector - Tech fund seekers should consider taking a look at Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX). FADTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We note that FADTX is a Sector - Tech option, and this area is loaded with many options. Found in a wide number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, tech companies are everywhere. Thus, Sector - Tech mutual funds that invest in technology let investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversifies approach.

History of Fund/Manager

FADTX is a part of the Fidelity family of funds, a company based out of Boston, MA. The Fidelity Advisor Technology A made its debut in September of 1996 and FADTX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.66 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. Adam Benjamin is the fund's current manager and has held that role since July of 2020.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. FADTX has a 5-year annualized total return of 30.6% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 31.52%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. FADTX's standard deviation over the past three years is 23.65% compared to the category average of 16.65%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 20.36% compared to the category average of 14.2%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. FADTX has a 5-year beta of 1.17, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a positive alpha of 11.73. This means that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FADTX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.01% compared to the category average of 1.38%. So, FADTX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Advisor Technology A ( FADTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

