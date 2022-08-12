Is Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I (FELIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, a place to start could be Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I (FELIX). FELIX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

FELIX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I made its debut in December of 2000, and since then, FELIX has accumulated about $309.07 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Adam Benjamin, has been in charge of the fund since March of 2020.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 23.93%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 27.45%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. FELIX's standard deviation over the past three years is 30.28% compared to the category average of 17.22%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 28.72% compared to the category average of 15.55%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.38, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. FELIX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 7.73, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 87.42% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $161.45 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Other

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, FELIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.75% compared to the category average of 1.30%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, FELIX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I ( FELIX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I ( FELIX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

