Is Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A (FELAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Sector - Tech fund category, Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A (FELAX) could be a potential option. FELAX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

The world of Sector - Tech funds is an area filled with options, and FELAX is one of them. Sector - Tech mutual funds allow investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. Tech companies can be in any number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, networking just to name a few.

History of Fund/Manager

FELAX is a part of the Fidelity family of funds, a company based out of Boston, MA. Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A debuted in December of 2000. Since then, FELAX has accumulated assets of about $100.99 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Stephen Barwikowski, has been in charge of the fund since January of 2009.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 15.03%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 12.09%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, FELAX's standard deviation comes in at 25%, compared to the category average of 11.85%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 22.6% compared to the category average of 11.67%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors cannot discount the risks to this segment though, as it is always important to remember the downside for any potential investment. In the most recent bear market, FELAX lost 57.28% and underperformed its peer group by 3%. This might suggest that the fund is a worse choice than its peers during a bear market.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.35, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. The fund has produced a positive alpha over the past 5 years of 7.2, which shows that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 89.99% of its holdings in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $75.94 billion. Turnover is about 101%, so those in charge of the fund make fewer trades than its comparable peers.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FELAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.10% compared to the category average of 1.38%. FELAX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A ( FELAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

