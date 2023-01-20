Is Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia A (FEAAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia A (FEAAX) is a potential starting point. FEAAX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FEAAX. Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia A debuted in March of 1994. Since then, FEAAX has accumulated assets of about $129.24 million, according to the most recently available information. Xiaoting Zhao is the fund's current manager and has held that role since June of 2019.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. FEAAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 2.42% and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 0.53%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FEAAX over the past three years is 26.26% compared to the category average of 18.4%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 22.72% compared to the category average of 16.08%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 0.69, the fund is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. FEAAX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -2.87, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FEAAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared to the category average of 1.29%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, FEAAX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia A ( FEAAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia A ( FEAAX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.