Is Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings is a member of our Finance group, which includes 855 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fidelis Insurance Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIHL's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FIHL has moved about 47.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 6.5% on average. This means that Fidelis Insurance Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, HCI Group (HCI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.2%.

The consensus estimate for HCI Group's current year EPS has increased 29.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fidelis Insurance Holdings is a member of the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.3% so far this year, so FIHL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, HCI Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved +15.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fidelis Insurance Holdings and HCI Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

