Is FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does FibroGen Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that FibroGen had US$17.4m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$428.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$410.7m.

NasdaqGS:FGEN Debt to Equity History August 5th 2022

How Healthy Is FibroGen's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, FibroGen had liabilities of US$255.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$312.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$428.1m and US$43.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$96.0m.

Of course, FibroGen has a market capitalization of US$1.30b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, FibroGen also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine FibroGen's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year FibroGen wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 35%, to US$258m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is FibroGen?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that FibroGen had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$112m and booked a US$281m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$410.7m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. FibroGen's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for FibroGen you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.