Is Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FCAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.47, which compares to its industry's average of 12.71. Over the last 12 months, FCAU's Forward P/E has been as high as 13,013.31 and as low as -2,085.57, with a median of 6.68.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FCAU has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.41.

Finally, investors should note that FCAU has a P/CF ratio of 3.88. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.93. Over the past year, FCAU's P/CF has been as high as 4.61 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 1.76.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fiat Chrysler's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FCAU looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.