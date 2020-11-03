Is Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Fiat Chrysler (FCAU). FCAU is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.32, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.92. Over the past year, FCAU's Forward P/E has been as high as 13,013.31 and as low as -2,085.57, with a median of 6.32.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FCAU has a P/S ratio of 0.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.35.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FCAU has a P/CF ratio of 3.14. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.93. Within the past 12 months, FCAU's P/CF has been as high as 4.56 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 2.59.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Fiat Chrysler is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FCAU sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

