Is Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FCAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.80. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.92. Over the past 52 weeks, FCAU's Forward P/E has been as high as 13,013.31 and as low as -2,085.57, with a median of 5.21.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FCAU's P/B ratio of 0.81. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.84. Over the past year, FCAU's P/B has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.80.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FCAU has a P/S ratio of 0.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Finally, investors should note that FCAU has a P/CF ratio of 4.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. FCAU's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.93. FCAU's P/CF has been as high as 4.20 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 1.56, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Fiat Chrysler is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FCAU sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.