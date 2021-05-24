Is FedEx (FDX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is FedEx (FDX). FDX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.64, which compares to its industry's average of 18.28. Over the last 12 months, FDX's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.51 and as low as 11.56, with a median of 15.50.

We also note that FDX holds a PEG ratio of 1.30. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FDX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.93. Over the past 52 weeks, FDX's PEG has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.29.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FDX has a P/CF ratio of 11.57. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. FDX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.51. FDX's P/CF has been as high as 13.04 and as low as 6.30, with a median of 10.51, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in FedEx's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FDX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

