Is FedEx (FDX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is FedEx (FDX). FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.03, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.08. Over the last 12 months, FDX's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.51 and as low as 7.59, with a median of 14.81.

Investors should also note that FDX holds a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FDX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.15. Over the last 12 months, FDX's PEG has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 1.23.

Finally, investors should note that FDX has a P/CF ratio of 10.68. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. FDX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.20. Over the past 52 weeks, FDX's P/CF has been as high as 13.04 and as low as 6.30, with a median of 10.28.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that FedEx is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FDX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

