Is FedEx (FDX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of FedEx (FDX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FDX and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

FedEx is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 142 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 4.62% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FDX has returned 19.25% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 8.31% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that FedEx is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FDX belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.05% so far this year, so FDX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

FDX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

