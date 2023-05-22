Is FedEx (FDX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. FedEx (FDX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

FedEx is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FedEx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FDX has returned 32.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 4.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, FedEx is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.9%.

Over the past three months, Nordic American Tankers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, FedEx is a member of the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.1% this year, meaning that FDX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nordic American Tankers, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #124. The industry has moved +3% so far this year.

FedEx and Nordic American Tankers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

