Is FedEx (FDX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has FedEx (FDX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

FedEx is one of 140 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 50.97% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FDX has returned 71.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 4.23% on a year-to-date basis. This means that FedEx is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, FDX belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 64.28% so far this year, so FDX is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on FDX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

