Is FedEx (FDX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

FedEx (FDX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.38, which compares to its industry's average of 16.78. Over the past year, FDX's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.51 and as low as 12.86, with a median of 15.64.

We also note that FDX holds a PEG ratio of 1.20. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FDX's industry has an average PEG of 1.40 right now. Within the past year, FDX's PEG has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.30.

Finally, our model also underscores that FDX has a P/CF ratio of 11.14. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.75. FDX's P/CF has been as high as 13.04 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 10.69, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that FedEx is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FDX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

