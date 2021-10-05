Is Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Potentially Undervalued?

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS), is not the largest company out there, but it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NYSE, with a relatively tight range of US$37.78 to US$41.12. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Federal Signal’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Federal Signal still cheap?

Great news for investors – Federal Signal is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Federal Signal’s ratio of 23.92x is below its peer average of 29.25x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Federal Signal’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Federal Signal look like?

NYSE:FSS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Federal Signal's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 41%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FSS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FSS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FSS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

