Is Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage is a member of our Finance group, which includes 848 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Federal Agricultural Mortgage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGM's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AGM has returned 41% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.6% on average. As we can see, Federal Agricultural Mortgage is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.6%.

The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities' current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Federal Agricultural Mortgage belongs to the Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.3% this year, meaning that AGM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AvalonBay Communities belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #143. The industry has moved -5.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Federal Agricultural Mortgage and AvalonBay Communities as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.