Is Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage is a member of our Finance group, which includes 873 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Federal Agricultural Mortgage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGM's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AGM has returned about 20% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Federal Agricultural Mortgage is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). The stock has returned 4.8% year-to-date.

For Canadian Imperial Bank, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Federal Agricultural Mortgage belongs to the Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that AGM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Canadian Imperial Bank belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 68-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +5.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Canadian Imperial Bank. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

