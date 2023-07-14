Is Fastly (FSLY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Fastly (FSLY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Fastly is one of 637 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fastly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLY's full-year earnings has moved 11.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FSLY has returned about 122% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 41.4%. As we can see, Fastly is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Jabil (JBL) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 65.5%.

For Jabil, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fastly is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 147 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 58.7% this year, meaning that FSLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Jabil belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved +39.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fastly and Jabil as they could maintain their solid performance.

