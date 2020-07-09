Is Fastly (FSLY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Fastly (FSLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fastly is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 606 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FSLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLY's full-year earnings has moved 41.41% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FSLY has returned 379.12% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 16.31% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Fastly is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, FSLY is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 59.50% so far this year, so FSLY is performing better in this area.

FSLY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.