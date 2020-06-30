Is Fastenal (FAST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fastenal (FAST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fastenal is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FAST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAST's full-year earnings has moved 4.78% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FAST has gained about 13.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.16% on average. This shows that Fastenal is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, FAST belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.53% this year, meaning that FAST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to FAST as it looks to continue its solid performance.

