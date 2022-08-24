Is Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Farmer Bros's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Farmer Bros had US$99.7m of debt, up from US$91.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$10.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$89.4m. NasdaqGS:FARM Debt to Equity History August 24th 2022

How Healthy Is Farmer Bros' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Farmer Bros had liabilities of US$97.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$160.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$10.4m in cash and US$47.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$200.3m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$106.1m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Farmer Bros would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Farmer Bros's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Farmer Bros wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 19%, to US$449m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Farmer Bros had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$19m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it burned through US$19m in negative free cash flow over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Farmer Bros (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

